It's been a pretty pleasant week overall here in Mid-Michigan and some areas have even received a little rain along the way. We could certainly use more rain, and there are a few chances in your seven day, so we'll keep our fingers crossed. That being said, we always like pleasant weather for the weekend, and thankfully we have some of that, too.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, we expect a very smooth commute as we finish up the traditional workweek. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s with winds on the lighter side out of the north northeast. Beyond a little patchy fog, we should be in great shape.
With a mostly sunny start, temperatures should warm up fast and land around the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Those highs will likely be a touch cooler near the lakeshore with a northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hours.
A few puffy, cumulus clouds will develop this afternoon and just like yesterday, a few stray showers may develop this afternoon. The best chances for this would be north of the Saginaw Bay. Even if a shower develops, we don't expect it to ruin the day. These showers are often tied to the heat of the day and should diminish quickly as the sun sets tonight (around 8:59 PM).
Skies should clear out a bit overnight with just a few passing clouds. Overnight lows should settle right around 60 into Saturday morning.
Saturday
Saturday appears to be the nicest day of your weekend with plenty of sunshine in the morning to guide temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon.
Humidity levels for Saturday should remain tolerable with an east northeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Skies will likely feature a few puffy cumulus clouds in the afternoon but we're still expecting a decent amount of sun in the afternoon as well. Just like our Friday, we may see a few stray showers in the afternoon, but we're not expecting anything widespread.
Sunday
An area of low pressure to our south will gradually move northward through the Ohio Valley through the weekend and pass by close enough to bring a few showers to our region on Sunday.
In the interest of transparency, the placement of this system has a bit more uncertainty than we'd like at the current time. We're keeping our chances for rain conservative at about 40% for now, but that may fluctuate a bit more before we arrive on Sunday so stay tuned.
At the very least, we expect showers and storms in some form, the question is more or less the coverage of rain. At this time, it appears the best chances will exist the farther east and southeast you are.
With plenty of clouds and showers, we do expect highs on Sunday to run a bit cooler than Saturday, with more 70s to near 80 for the afternoon. Winds on Sunday will remain out of the northeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
As far as rainfall amounts go, there is potential for heavy rain, but at this point it appears the data is pointing to the best chances for that existing to our southeast.
The map pictured below shows our chances for 0.50" or more, and it shows the chances for Mid-Michigan are below 50% at the current time. We'll see how this evolves the next few days.
