Scattered rain and snow showers from Saturday will give way to our first accumulating snow on Sunday!
Tonight
Lake effect rain and snow showers will again dwindle a bit this evening and overnight as winds ease slightly. Brief clearing is also possible in some areas before cloudy skies resume after midnight. The returning clouds will be the result of an approaching clipper system over the northern Plains. Scattered snow showers will also come along with the returning clouds before steadier snow rolls in around daybreak.
Low temperatures will settle in the low 30s overnight, with a WSW wind at 5-10 mph. Occasional gusts between 15-20 mph are possible.
Sunday
The clipper system will begin to track across Lake Michigan on Sunday morning, pushing a large wave of snow out ahead of it. Many of us will wake up to light-to-moderate wet snow, with it continuing periodically for the remainder of the day as the system tracks across the state. It will be a cold day with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s, and that may lead to some occasional mixing of rain and snow. Snow will eventually wind down on Sunday evening, making way for some clearing as we move into Sunday night.
For most of us, this will be the first accumulating snow of the season, but the snow will be fighting an uphill battle. Ground temperatures are still running above freezing, so much of the snow will melt on contact initially. It should fall at a heavy enough pace to overcome that though, with much of the accumulation occurring on grassy and elevated surfaces. Some roads may become snow-covered, especially in less-traveled areas, but that will take a little longer.
Ultimately, we can expect a general 1"-2" of snowfall by Sunday night across the viewing area. Locally higher amounts up to 3" will be possible in areas where ground melt is overcome more quickly. The snow will be wet and slushy, so exercise caution if traveling and when shoveling.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
