Happy First full day of Fall Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
We rang in the start of the Fall season yesterday and we experienced warm above-average temperatures.
Temperatures will remain mild for these next few days.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Another beautiful day is in the forecast. Enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a comfortable wind coming from the southwest direction sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Temperatures are expected to return to the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Feeling much more Summer-like rather than Fall.
This evening and for the overnight we will hold onto the partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.
