Snow has begun to fall across the state, and it's paving the way for a prolonged stretch of very cold weather.
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the entirety of Mid-Michigan. Get the latest information for your area at our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Moderate to heavy snow will continue across Mid-Michigan, remaining steadiest until midnight when an area of low pressure and Arctic cold front begin to track east of the state. Snow will diminish a bit in intensity during the second half of the overnight period, but will maintain an intermittent presence as the steadier snow transitions to lake effect activity. Temperatures will spend most of the night in the 30s, but will begin to plummet into the low 20s round sunrise.
Overnight travel will be mess, with snow covered roads and areas of poor visibility. Winds will present additional problems as they shift toward the west-southwest overnight, increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Not only will that force wind chills toward zero by daybreak, but blowing and drifting snow will keep some roads snow-covered even after plows have come through. Allow yourself plenty of additional time to reach your destination if you will be traveling overnight, and take it slow!
Friday
You'll want to put that same plan into practice if you will be traveling on Friday as well! Intermittent lake effect snow will continue throughout the day on Friday as an Arctic air mass rides in behind the departing storm system. Even with the snow becoming more intermittent, we'll still face the problem of fresh accumulation on the roads from any falling snow, as well as re-covering of treated roads from blowing and drifting snow. Additionally, cross winds will create trouble for high-profile vehicles so keep a firm grip on the steering wheel. Whenever you plan on taking to the roads on Friday, exercise caution.
Snowfall amounts by Friday evening will range from 2"-4" from the Tri-Cities to the Thumb, Flint, and the I-69 corridor. 3"-6" of snow is expected for all other locations north and west.
Snow's not the only problem coming along with this latest winter storm. Bitterly cold conditions will be taking hold at the Arctic air mass spreads in across the Great Lakes. Temperatures will begin the morning in the low 20s, and then fall further into the teens as the day rolls on. Accompanied by continued WSW winds at 20-30 mph, wind chills will drop below zero throughout the day and will stay there well into Friday night. Make sure to fully layer as you venture out, and keep your pets indoors.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.