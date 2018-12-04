Good Tuesday night! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It's been a cloudy few days in Mid-Michigan but we finally brought some sunshine back into the skies on Tuesday. We will have to deal with some clouds and snow showers before the sunshine makes a bright return.
We explain below!
Overnight
Clouds have returned for most of us this evening, those a few holdouts along I-69 are still seeing generally clear skies. That's lead to a sharp temperatures gradient, seeing upper 20s and low 30s along and north of M-46, and low 20s in Flint and the surrounding areas. the once common denominator though, is quiet conditions.
A growing band of snow showers over Lake Michigan is going to try to do something about that overnight, but it's got an uphill battle as it heads inland. For one, we have quite a bit of dry air in place, which will push back and evaporate a large portion of any falling snow. On top of that, the band is drifting slowly to the east, meaning that it should snow itself out pretty quickly once it's cut off from the moisture over the lake.
Bottom line: Mostly cloudy skies will continue (or resume) overnight, with just a slight chance of a stray flurry making it in as the snow showers fall apart. Low temperatures will settle into the low and middle 20s, with winds increasing to 10-15 mph by morning.
Wednesday
Clouds will be dominating the skies once again for our Wednesday. A few peaks of sunshine aren't out of the question but clouds look to win out. Very slight chances for some flurries will be possible but don't expect any accumulations to result.
Temperatures will continue to be the bigger story, staying below average. We can only expect highs to reach into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds chills will feel more like the 20s.
Snow showers look to be more pronounced going into the evening hours and overnight. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 20s with winds continuing to stay breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
