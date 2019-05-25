Good Saturday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a safe Memorial Day Weekend. Take some time to think of and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this weekend.
Heavy rain has pushed into the region overnight and has been responsible for rainfall totals between 1-3" for some areas as we start our Saturday. With those types of rainfall totals, the National Weather Service has issued Flood Advisories for the morning hours today.
If traveling early this morning, be sure to keep an eye out for standing water on area roads, especially where any advisories are currently issued.
Here's a look at some of the radar estimated rainfall totals through this morning, which has been heaviest in Gratiot, Saginaw, and Tuscola counties.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
