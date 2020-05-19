Good Tuesday night! 

Weather Alerts

We have several flood warnings and advisories in place, all with various expiration times. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page

The Edenville and Sanford dams failed posing a Flash Flood Warning. If you live on or near the Tittabawassee river, please evacuate immediately and seek higher ground.

While most of the rain is done and over with, we finally get a chance to dry out going into the next few days. 

Tonight

Any showers from earlier should gradually wind down as we head toward the later evening. Skies will be able to break up the clouds a bit into this overnight hours. 

Local rivers will continue to be monitored over the next few days. The latest forecast can be found on the table pictured below.

River Forecast

Skies will clear out even more late tonight into Wednesday morning, with overnight lows falling into the lows 40s to around 50.

Wednesday

We continue to dry out throughout the day on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will be the theme. This will start to help Mid-Michigan dry out.

Temperatures will be much warmer; back into the upper 60s near 70.

Winds will be out of the east around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. 

