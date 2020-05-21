Flood waters started to recede for many on Thursday, but worsened for others along the lower Tittabawassee and Saginaw Rivers. We've still got a long way to go, but the weather still looks to cooperate with ongoing cleanup efforts.
Weather Alerts
Several flood warnings remain in place, all with various expiration times. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will take over tonight as the storm system still meandering over Kentucky and Tennessee is nudged back toward the north. This does not mean any wet weather for us, but that may change ever so slightly on Friday.
All told, it will be a pleasant overnight, with lows in the mid 50s for most.
Friday
Skies on Friday will be a variable mix of clouds and sunshine, as temperatures easily find their way into the 70s again.
Amid the returning clouds will come a very small chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. This will be the result of some added instability from the low to our south and daytime heating. No heavy downpours are expected, and the rain will not complicate our ongoing flood problems.
