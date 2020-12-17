Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. We're not too far from your weekend!
Snow didn't add up all that much in the inches category, but we received a fresh coating in many areas as light snow persisted in spurts through yesterday afternoon and evening. That snow should taper off a bit today, and even more so late tonight as we dry out into Friday.
Today & Tonight
While it wasn't a ton of snow, our cold temperatures allowed that snow to stick pretty easily to the roads and that continues this morning so be careful as you head out the door. Temperatures are running in the 20s for the commute, with wind chills in the teens in our coldest spots.
Clouds are expected to remain quite stubborn again today, which will keep our temperatures right around the same territory as yesterday in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills shouldn't be quite as harsh, with a lighter wind out of the east northeast today.
Scattered flurries and light snow showers will remain possible today, but the coverage will likely be a less than our Wednesday. Accumulations should be minimal, but just like yesterday, be safe out on the roads when necessary.
Any snow should wind down this evening and we'll trend drier into the overnight. Clouds won't be quick to leave, but there is a chance we may be able to poke some holes in the clouds going into Friday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the upper teens to middle 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
