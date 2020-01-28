Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the week so far.
Our weather has been relatively quiet for the start of this work week. Monday featured a mostly cloudy sky and today we will see some peaks of sunshine, with a few snow flurries possible throughout the day.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon expect, a mostly cloudy sky condition, with a chance for a few snow flurries to fly across the region.
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 30s with a northwesterly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, cloud cover will increase slightly leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. We will also hold onto the snow flurry chances overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.
Still watch out for any slick road conditions.
Have a great day!
