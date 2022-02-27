Good Sunday morning, we hope your weekend has been going well! Yesterday saw a good amount of sunshine after the morning flurries. Today's forecast is similar in the snow department as a few flurries are possible this morning and early-afternoon. On the flip-side, there will be more clouds than sun today, although some peeks of sun can't be completely ruled out.
Today
Any flurries today will be as a cold front advances through the Great Lakes from Canada. This cold front doesn't have much moisture to work with at all, so any snow development will be light and isolated, more in the way of flurries. The chance for flurries is greatest this morning and into the early-afternoon, but past around 1 to 2 PM, conditions should stay dry. Accumulations will be minimal to none. There's a chance for some sun behind the cold front during the afternoon, but skies will stay mostly cloudy overall.
Highs today will be slightly warmer than Saturday reaching the lower and middle 30s, although cooler in the 20s up north. This has to do with the timing of the cold front today. The later passage of the front to the south will allow for locations like Flint, Owosso, Clio, Lapeer, and Imlay City to warm up further. Wind speeds will be just a tad slower than Saturday, northwesterly between 10 to 15 mph occasionally gusting up to 25 mph.
Tonight
Behind Sunday's cold front, the breeze will begin to subside to around 5 to 10 mph. With the wind now out of a north northwest direction, colder air will be ushered in. Skies will also clear out as clouds decrease through the evening leading to single digit lows tonight. Wind chills, although not extreme, will still run in the single digits too. Be prepared for a cold Monday morning for your morning drive or at the bus stop!
Monday
After the cold start Monday morning, temperatures return back to the upper 20s, close to 30 degrees. A weak clipper moving in from Canada looks like it will come in a little quicker than previously thought, bringing a snow chance into Monday afternoon and evening now. That chance stays north, only down to a line from around Harrison to Standish. Accumulations will be minimal from any snow showers, only a dusting to 1".
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.