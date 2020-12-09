Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far. We made it to the halfway point!
Trends continue to keep the next 24-36 hours on the quiet side as we approach the weekend.
However, all eyes continue to be on the weekend forecast, and we have some new information to pass along.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
Clouds overall a bit more stubborn earlier today. However, the trend continue to show decreasing clouds going later into this evening and overnight.
Chances for some patchy fog late into Thursday morning will be on the table.
With some clearing expected tonight, the chance to observe the Northern Lights will be possible across the region late tonight into early Thursday.
The best time frame will lie from 10 PM until 2 AM. Looks to the north and place yourself in a naturally dark place outside away from as much light pollution as possible; aka city lights.
Lows temperatures tonight drop into the upper 20s near 30° into Thursday morning.
Thursday
Still the chance for some patchy fog will be in the forecast for the early morning hours. Be aware before venturing out on the morning commute. Temperatures out the door around 30°.
After mixing out any developed fog, partly to at times mostly sunny skies look to be the theme for the majority of your Thursday. Any extra cloud cover restoring north of the Bay.
Highs Thursday stay mild for another day, back in the low to mid 40s.
Staying dry into the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will slowly increase into early Friday morning.
Lows Thursday night dropping into the low 30s.
Weekend Storm System
Friday looking to stay mainly dry ahead of our next system coming in for the weekend.
More clouds expected with highs on Friday reaching back into the low 40s.
Our eyes continue to be on the system that is expected to move in over the weekend; arriving by Friday evening from the south and west and continuing through Saturday into Sunday morning.
While changes can still occur from now until the weekend, latest trends are starting to become more consistent. One of those trends is pointing to a colder situation for parts of Mid-Michigan. That colder solution makes accumulating snow a real possibility Saturday for folks north of the Bay.
The latest trends in model data and storm track also suggest there are still areas that could see more rain than snow, with areas south and east of the Tri-Cities near I-69 being the more favorable region for this scenario.
The track and thermal profiles of the different air masses will be key to what type of and how much precipitation you see at your house.
While the storm system itself sits off the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean, it is expected to moves over land going into Thursday. We then will be able to get a better sample of the upper air weather data from releasing weather balloons twice daily. This will allow a better look into more of the specifics for timing and accumulations for this weekend storm system.
With being 4 days out, this lines up well with the process of forecasting snow.
So what is the main message at this point? Keep paying attention to the forecast. We are reasonably confident in a storm system passing through the area at this point.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
