Good Thursday morning! We hope you had a great Christmas and if you're getting back into the swing of things today, we hope it's a smooth transition.
It may not have been as snowy as some would like outside for Christmas Day, but it was nice to at least have some sunshine to go along with the warmth that was out there yesterday. While the warmth will keep going today, clouds and fog have returned and it appears they'll be a bit more stubborn today.
Today & Tonight
Fog has developed once again across Mid-Michigan and some areas of fog are locally dense. If traveling this morning, it may not be a bad idea to build in a few extra minutes for the morning drive as numerous reporting stations have dropped to 1 miles or less at times.
In addition, temperatures are near the freezing mark in spots again this morning in the lower and middle 30s, so we can't eliminate the possibility of freezing fog.
The fog should gradually mix out in most areas as we progress toward the lunch hour, but it does appear that skies will be on the cloudier side today, especially compared to yesterday.
Despite this, a warm front lifting through the region should guide temperatures to well above-average values again this afternoon. The upper 40s to middle 50s is our expected destination when all is said and done.
As we head through the evening hours, a cold front will be pushing in from the west which may trigger some drizzle and shower possibilities through tonight. We're not anticipating anything heavy, but the chance is there nonetheless.
Overnight temperatures will stay fairly steady in the 40s and 50s.
