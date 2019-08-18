Good evening Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
We took a turn for more clouds & stormy weather to finish the weekend.
However, it's looking drier to start the week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Chances for t-storms really decrease going into the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us into Monday.
Some patchy fog will likely form into the morning hours.
Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
Lows will be back into the mid 60s.
Monday
An early shower may linger from Sunday into the early morning hours. Skies are expected to begin clearing out into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies going into the afternoon with temperatures looking to reach into the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
