Our weather took steps in the right direction on Tuesday, but we'll find ourselves in a bit of a fog before even better conditions on Wednesday.
Overnight
Isolated showers will fizzle out after midnight, leaving partly cloudy to mostly clear skies to take us into Wednesday morning. The clearing skies combined with cooler temperatures will set the stage for a round of patchy fog, though. Overnight and morning travelers are advised to stay alert for rapid changes in visibility.
Temperatures will settle into the low 60s, with a gradual decline in the humidity.
Wednesday
Leftover fog will burn off quickly on Wednesday morning, with mostly sunny skies taking over as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will remain very warm in the mid 80s, but it will feel noticeably better thanks to the lack of humidity.
We won't remain quiet for long, though. A new cold front rolling in from Lake Michigan on Wednesday night will lead to partly cloudy skies and another round of scattered thunderstorms. While not as widespread as the storms we saw on Monday night, we're still likely to encounter some heavy downpours and gusty winds overnight and into Thursday morning. Lows will be mild in the mid 60s.
