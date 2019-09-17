Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
We had a bit of fog yesterday morning and plenty of cloud cover to start the day, but we certainly made up for it as the day went along with plenty of sun to close out our Monday.
Our Tuesday should play out with the same general pattern as Monday, but fog could be a bigger issue for today's commute.
Current Weather Alerts
Dense Fog Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon until 11 AM.
Today & Tonight
With dense fog advisories already in place for some Mid-Michigan counties, you already get the idea of the magnitude of the fog that's out there this morning. Depending on how fog expands, more counties could be added.
Bottom line, a few extra minutes on the morning drive certainly wouldn't be a bad idea. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s as you step out the door.
With increasing amounts of sunshine expected this afternoon, we should warm up nicely to values similar to yesterday. Middle to upper 70s look like a good expectation, with a few low 80s not impossible, either.
Expect winds to remain light out of an easterly, to at times southeasterly direction.
Skies remain relatively clear this evening and early in the overnight period. We will likely battle another round of fog on Wednesday morning, but it doesn't look like it will be quite as widespread or as dense as this morning.
Overnight lows should settle into the middle 50s for most.
