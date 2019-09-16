Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
We certainly had our share of active weather last week but we were rewarded with a beautiful Saturday and a decent, but cloudy at times Sunday.
As we get start the brand new workweek, it appears we'll be in for a fairly quiet weather stretch which will be a nice change of pace from last week's events.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Expect dry weather through your evening plans tonight.
Clouds from earlier today will continue to decrease allowing some sunshine between the clouds later on this evening before sunset around 7:44 PM.
Once again we will have to watch out for fog to develop tonight into Tuesday morning's commute. Some of that fog could become locally dense. This could mean a few extra minutes on your drive tomorrow morning.
Overnight lows are expected to fall to around the mid 50s.
Tuesday
Some patchy to locally areas of dense fog will be likely throughout the early morning hours. May cause some delays for the morning commute.
Temperatures starting in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Once we get the fog mixed out of the atmosphere, we can expect to break into a decent amount of sunshine into the afternoon.
Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s for highs.
We're tracking the return of the 80s by the second half of the week!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.