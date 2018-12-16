Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are enjoying the weekend so far! We had some sunshine peaking through the clouds Saturday, and more sunshine will arrive for today.
However, just like last night, we have to get through some dense fog and possible freezing fog for the remainder of the morning and early afternoon.
We break down the forecast below.
Sunday
Fog has been the main story and will continue to be the major issue moving forward for Mid-Michigan the rest of the morning and even into the early afternoon.
With temperatures at or below freezing still in a few locations, freezing fog will likely cause roadways especially bridges and overpasses to be slick. Several accidents have already been reported this morning so a few extra minutes to your destination sounds like a good idea today.
By the afternoon temperatures will rebound climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We can expect to see more sunshine into the later afternoon once the fog burns off and clouds begin to break, giving us a partly cloudy sky overall.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies look to take hold into the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop down to around 30 with some reaching down into the upper 20s.
Monday
The beginning of the new week look to start off on a dry note. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue to be the trend throughout the day with some filtered sunshine from time to time.
Temperatures will stay a few notches cooler from sunday as a cold front sweeps throughout Mid-Michigan Monday morning. Only expect highs to reach into the mid 30s.
The bigger story for Monday will be the winds. Breezy conditions will be holding steady throughout the entire day out of the northwest around 10-2- mph. Gusts look to reach upwards of 25 mph.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
