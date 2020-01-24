After a soggy Friday, we're going to try to get back to dry conditions for the weekend.
Overnight
Most of Friday evening's rain and snow showers will come to a brief end overnight as low pressure begins to track across the Lower Peninsula. The lull in the wet weather will give way to areas of fog however, so overnight travelers should still be prepared to take it slow on the roads. Fog may be locally dense, with visibility dipping under half a mile at times.
Temperatures will remain steady, holding in the middle to upper 30s. SSE winds will ease to 5-10 mph.
Saturday
Rain and snow showers will remain possible over the weekend as low pressure lingers close to the region. Fortunately, the activity will prove much more isolated so drier conditions can be expected overall. Skies will remain cloudy outside of any rain or snow showers.
No significant changes are expected to temperatures. Readings will hover in the middle to upper 30s, with winds diminishing during the afternoon.
