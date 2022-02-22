Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've had a good Tuesday, despite the soggy and icy weather.
It's been a messy and even treacherous day out on the roads for parts of Mid-Michigan, with icy roads slowing things down significantly in our northern areas. Michigan State Police have mentioned even cars at a stop have been sliding a bit.
Things should start winding down soon as far as the wet weather is concerned, but plan on icy conditions lingering into the day tomorrow, perhaps beyond.
This Evening & Overnight
Looking at radar trends at 5 PM, it appears we're finally looking at things slowing down soon as our area of low pressure moves off to the east tonight. Although the heaviest of the precipitation comes to an end, drizzle may develop and linger for a bit longer before we start to dry out overnight.
Track any wet weather for the rest of the night with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures have come up above freezing in most areas around the Tri-Cities and Thumb today keeping roads mostly wet, but those temperatures will follow the typical daily temperature trend through this evening, dropping into the night with overnight lows expected to fall into the teens to near 20 tonight.
Wind chills will be much colder, with a west northwest wind overnight expected to remain around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
This brings icy roads in play to areas that may not have seen too many slick areas through the day. School closings are entirely possible tomorrow morning, so be sure to periodically check our Closings page.
Wednesday
Wednesday itself will be a much quieter day as far as wet weather is concerned, with just a small chance of a lingering flurry under mostly cloudy skies.
The problem will be temperatures that only warm up into the 20s for highs, which means some of the ice that came in today may stick around for a few days, especially on untreated and dirt roads.
Winds on Wednesday will keep cold wind chills in play again tomorrow, with a northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 25 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
