Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we hope you had a great start to the new year!
After quite a bit of sunshine to start 2020, we will be adding some snow chances in the forecast this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky condition tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and lower 30s.
There is a slim chance to receive some snow overnight and into our Saturday morning commute. Be prepared for some slick spots out on the roads and sidewalks if you get impacted by the snow.
Saturday
Any snow that moves through the region, will be short lived. We should see dry conditions return for the second half of our Saturday.
Temperatures Saturday will climb into the middle 30s.
Sunday
High temperatures on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 30s. A little "warmer" than Saturday.
Snow chances will be greater on Sunday, but the snow will arrive from our northwest during the afternoon and evening. A possibility of mixing is possible south of the Tri-Cities.
This system will stick around until Monday morning, so be cautious while traveling.
Minor snow accumulations will be possible. As we get closer, we will iron out totals.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
