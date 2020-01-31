Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
No sunshine has been the theme this week, and we may finally get our chance to see some sunshine this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening snow showers will remain possible, otherwise expect cloudy skies. Temperatures this evening will drop through the 30s and overall our temperatures won't move much.
Overnight lows will settle in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will be another gloomy day with clouds holding steady, plus we have a chance for rain/snow showers and drizzle. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the middle and upper 30s. It will also be breezy on Saturday with winds gusting towards 25 mph.
Sunday we are hoping to see sunshine to start our day, before clouds move back in during the night-time hours. Cloud cover will vary from partly to mostly cloudy during the day.
Temperatures on Sunday will be way above average, climbing into the middle 40s!
Have a great Friday and Weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.