Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we wish you a great weekend ahead.
This week so far has been hot with high humidity levels, but for those who want it a little "cooler" we have some relief for you. Temperatures today and for the weekend will be more refreshing with lower humidity values.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Most of the rain that impacted us this morning is winding down, however a few areas are still having a few rain showers for the afternoon. Clouds are also starting to break up, letting in some sunshine.
High temperatures today will climb into the lower 70s.
We will hold onto a small chance for having a rain shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, but most of us should be done with the rain at this point in the day. Temperatures this evening will sink through the 60s.
Overnight expect clouds to decrease and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
This Weekend
Temperatures this weekend will be much cooler, climbing into the middle 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will also feature a partly cloudy if not mostly sunny sky condition.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
