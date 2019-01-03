Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the rest of this week is just as nice.
Through out Thursday afternoon, we had a chance to dry out from the snow and freezing drizzle that fell on Wednesday. Still watch out for some slick area roads as you head out.
Looking forward to Friday and the weekend, we have more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast.
We break it down below!
Tonight
We will stay dry, with clouds decreasing through the overnight period. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Although the winds will stay breezy from the southwest sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour. This will allow our temperatures to stay mild. Expect lows to fall only into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.
Friday
Clouds will remain stubborn before daybreak, after that expect a good amount of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for afternoon high temperatures. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
