This weekend will feature more clouds than sun, but temperatures will be pleasant for the entire weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
A few lingering showers will be possible as we go through the overnight period, otherwise mostly cloudy sky conditions. Fog is also a concern for tonight, visibility may drop in your area so be prepared for that. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s.
Saturday
We could run into some patchy fog for the morning hours, so keep that in mind before you venture out. Through the day we will have sun and clouds, but we can't rule out an isolated showers throughout the day. Overall, chances will be slim and most of us will get through the entire day completely rain-free.
Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s to middle and lower 70s.
