Good afternoon Mid-Michigan!
We hope you’ve had a great week and we welcome you to Friday.
After a few rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday, today we will have to watch out for a little more rain and thunderstorm activity. Today is not going to be a wash out, but just keep the umbrella nearby because we will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Expect another warm with temperatures this afternoon climbing into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will be higher, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and during the evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather today. Main hazards will be strong winds, hail and heavy downpours. With this said, make sure to stay weather aware for today.
We’re not expecting a wash out with the rain, but just have the umbrella handy just in case rain appears in your area.
After midnight, the rain and thunderstorm activity will wind down. Leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight low temperatures will fall in the 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
