This week's stretch of beautiful weather won't be slowing down on Friday, but some changes lie ahead over the weekend!
Tonight
We'll keep it short and sweet for tonight. High pressure remains in control, so we're looking at another night of mostly clear skies, calm winds, and chilly temperatures. Patchy fog will be likely again, with lows headed for the middle and upper 40s.
Friday
Another day of the same on Friday, too! High pressure will begin a slow process of moving to our east, but will remain close enough to us to keep the skies sunny again. A southwesterly flow of wind will help to keep temperatures on the warmer side, too! Highs will run several degrees above average in the mid 70s, making for an unseasonable but pleasantly-warm start to October.
Partly cloudy skies will continue on Friday night, with lows dipping into the mid 50s.
This Weekend
The weekend is looking like it will be a 50/50 split, with Saturday featuring the better weather of the two days. High pressure will drift farther east of the region on Saturday, but we'll still see a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day. The blocking pattern that high pressure provided us during the week will begin to break down, allowing a gradual increase in clouds during the afternoon. Even so, we'll keep rain out of the picture until after sunset. Highs Saturday will remain unseasonably warm in the middle to upper 70s.
A slow-moving cold front will begin to push showers in across Michigan after 8:00 PM on Saturday, most of which will be light. They will continue throughout the night though, with lows dipping into the upper 50s.
The cold front and an area of low pressure will settle over the region on Sunday, and the day is unfortunately looking like it will be a washout. Occasional showers throughout the day will make for a soggy second half of the weekend, combined with cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. If you have any yard work or outdoor plans for this weekend, get them in on Saturday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
