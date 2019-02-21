Weather Alerts
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for parts of Mid-Michigan beginning on Sunday. Full information at our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
A deck of high clouds from Thursday evening will move out of the region overnight as high pressure spreads in across the Great Lakes. Along with the clearing will come calming winds, both allowing for a sharper drop in temperatures.
Lows will settle into the middle and upper teens by morning, meaning any water on the roads from snow-melt will refreeze in many areas. Stay alert on the roads overnight and into Friday morning!
Friday
High pressure overhead will bring our sunshine percentage for the work week up to 80% on Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the order of the day, along with very little in the way of wind. Further melting can be expected during the day, as highs again top the middle and upper 30s.
Much of Friday evening will remain clear as well, but clouds will go on the increase overnight ahead of a sprawling storm system set to arrive this weekend.
The Weekend
Cloudy skies will greet us on Saturday morning, and they will remain that way through Sunday. A strengthening storm system moving into the central Plains on Saturday will push a wave of scattered showers and freezing rain in across Michigan on Saturday afternoon and evening. The icing threat will thankfully be brief, as temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s late in the day.
Scattered showers will morph into a steady rain over Saturday night as the storm system arcs northeast and tracks across Lake Michigan. Occasionally heavy rain will continue through midday, then quickly change over to snow during the afternoon as the storm pulls away into Ontario. Snow accumulations look to be light, despite the intensity expected on the back side of the storm. Most areas can expect around 1" by midnight on Sunday, with higher amounts up to 3" possible along U-27 and western M-55.
The main issue we'll face with the storm on Sunday will be strong and damaging winds. Sustained winds will pick up to 20-30 mph by daybreak on Sunday, initially coming in out of the southwest. Behind the system, they will shift into the northwest in the afternoon, but won't lose any of their punch. Gusts throughout the event are likely to top 50 mph at times, meaning the chance for power outages will be high.
Take some time to secure any loose objects you may have around your home, and make sure your generator is gassed up and working if you own one.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.