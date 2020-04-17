Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend!
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We've been tracking a system moving across the Ohio River Valley, giving some locations in the southern half of the lower peninsula some accumulating snowfall.
While a few flurries will remain possible, we are continuing to dry out as the evening goes along. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight with overnight lows falling into the 20s and lower 30s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will be much brighter with mostly sunny skies conditions for a good majority of the day. High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the middle and lower 50s.
By Sunday morning, showers are expected to move in. The chance for showers will remain with us throughout the day as well. If any rain does fall in your area it is expected to be light.
Temperatures across the region Sunday are foretasted to climb into the middle and lower 50s once again, with some 40s in our coolest spots.
Stay warm, everyone!
