Some true January air has returned to Mid-Michigan, bringing a cold end to the weekend on Sunday after a "milder" start to the day. Moving forward this week, we'll keep that winter-like feel around much of the time, so if you've been waiting for some consistent winter weather, we finally have it.
There are some school closings this morning due to icy back roads, so be sure to check out our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are in the single digits to low teens this morning, which isn't too much different from where we've been over the last week or so. But a breezy west northwesterly wind is keeping wind chills between 0 and -15 this morning.
A dry start is expected for most today under mostly cloudy skies, but a few snow showers in northern lower Michigan are very close to some of our northwestern areas near M-55, so we can't completely rule out a few flakes there.
Highs won't move much today, topping out in the lower to middle teens this afternoon. It won't matter much, with those aforementioned west northwesterly winds picking up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour. This keeps wind chills between 0 and -15.
Scattered snow showers will be possible throughout the day, but these snow showers are not expected to add up today like they did at times last week. Despite this, low visibility is possible within these snow showers and with temperatures remaining cold, even a small amount of snow could make roads slick again.
Snow showers should wind down late tonight and skies will clear out a bit into Tuesday morning. Although winds will die down a bit, we'll balance that out with colder temperatures under the clear skies, so it won't feel much different tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will fall to near and below zero tonight.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
