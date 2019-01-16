Good Wednesday evening! We hope you are having a great week.
Freezing drizzle happened yet again earlier today, which made for a very icy drive. Now the freezing drizzle has moved out, but some area roads are still slick so make sure to give yourself extra time as you venture out this evening.
We break down your chilly forecast below!
This Evening & Tonight
A few snowflakes will remain possible as we work through the early hours this evening. Most of the activity though has ended.
Skies will remain clear for the first part of the night, allowing temperatures to fall into at least the teens, if not single digits. Cloud cover will gradually build in toward Thursday morning's commute.
Make sure to still watch out for ice patches out on the roads and sidewalks.
