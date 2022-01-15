Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
After some lake effect clouds and snow showers off the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron, the cold will remain the big story through the entire weekend.
This does look to come with brighter skies for Sunday!
Here's the latest forecast.
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
In Hoyt Park in Saginaw, ice skating is back this evening! Sunset occurring around 5:25 PM. Temperatures will remain in the teens there with wind chills in the single digits. Have the cold weather gear and an abundance of hot beverages!
Skies are expected to remain mostly clear this evening into tonight. A few lingering lake effect clouds off the Bay and Lake Huron will be possible for the early evening.
Low temperatures will plummet to around zero degrees. Inland locations have the greatest chance to dip to sub-zero numbers in air temperature alone. Winds will stay generally light from the east around 5 mph, but any uptick in wind speed will send wind chills below-zero.
Another good night to bring pets indoors somewhere warm!
Sunday
A frigid start to Sunday morning can be expected. Morning temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills near or sub zero. Layers will be key when venturing outside.
Mostly sunny skies will be likely as we stay in-between a system to our west and the winter storm riding up the east coast.
Highs Sunday will set a slight boost back into the 20s. Wind chills will still stay cold throughout the day in the teens and single digits.
Clouds will increase from the west going into the evening and overnight ahead of a weak system approaching. This does look to result in a few snow showers late overnight into Monday.
No major accumulations, but like many times this season with temperatures as cold as they are, a little bit of snow doesn't take much to promote slick roads. Heads up for Monday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
