Even with cloudy skies and a few showers, Thursday proved to be a pleasant day. Can Friday capitalize on that?
Overnight
Clouds have cleared out, but we are left with some lingering smoke in the upper atmosphere, courtesy of wildfires in central Canada. After the gorgeous sunset that smoke granted us, it too will clear out over the remainder of the night.
A weak cold front sagging southward across the state will allow for a brief visit from cooler air too, and it will be downright chilly in some areas by the time we wake up on Friday! Lows will range from the middle to upper 40s from the Tri-Cities south and east, but locations along M-55 will likely wind up in the middle to upper 30s!
Scattered frost will be possible in these areas, so make sure your plants are protected, and your pets are in for the night.
Friday
It's no secret by now that May hasn't done a great job of living up to expectations, but it looks like it's in line to get its act together for its final day on Friday. In all honesty, it's probably going to overachieve.
After several days with a frontal boundary draped across the Ohio Valley and Northeast, a sprawling region of high pressure will finally have a chance to spread east from the Plains. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, along with a steady increase in the winds. WSW winds picking up to 10-15 mph will help to funnel warm air in across the region, bringing highs into the middle and upper 70s!
Now while the daytime period looks fantastic, Friday evening and night bears watching. A new disturbance zipping southward from Canada will sweep in across the Great Lakes, bringing scattered showers and storms with it. A few of the storms could be severe, with the potential for damaging winds and small hail. Heavy downpours are also possible, but it does not currently look like the storms will be as widespread as we experienced going into Memorial Day weekend.
