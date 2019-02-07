Our weather turned on a dime on Thursday evening, taking us from freezing rain and icy conditions headlong into falling temperatures and increasing winds. Our old friend, the bitter cold is even set to make a comeback too.
Overnight & Friday
With an area of low pressure lifting northward across the Mackinac Straits, and a cold front passing through the region, we'll trade in Thursday's rain and freezing rain for snow showers and windy conditions that will persist throughout the day on Friday. Though the freezing rain has moved on, icy conditions are likely to persist as temperatures dive back into the teens and 20s by morning. This will cause any leftover moisture on roads and walkways to refreeze.
The increasing winds will also lead to a handful of new hazards, picking up to 20-30 mph and gusting between 40-50 mph at times. Travel will be made more difficult by the strong cross winds, especially for high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs and power lines may be brought down, resulting in scattered power outages. Falling ice will also be a problem as the ice that built up on trees and buildings on Thursday is jarred loose.
As for the snow showers, accumulation will be limited but blowing snow is likely to cause reductions in visibility from time to time. That will make for yet another hazard to contend with on the roads.
Finally, the falling temperatures and strong winds will bring the bitter cold back to the region as well. By morning, expect wind chills to already sit in sub-zero territory, and hold there through Friday evening.
Winds will finally begin to ease on Friday night as high pressure spreads in across the Great Lakes, setting us up for a more tranquil start to the weekend. We'll even see the clouds break up for the first time in days too!
