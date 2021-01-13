When milder weather appears in January, you know a wintry turn can't be too far off...
Tonight
After allowing some veiled sunshine on Thursday afternoon, clouds will gather again in our skies over the course of Thursday evening. Conditions will remain dry until after midnight when isolated rain and snow showers return ahead of a messy storm system spreading in from the central US. A steadier round of rain and snow will arrive around the morning commute, so be prepared for some extra driving time!
Temperatures will spend most of the night in the middle to upper 30s, with ESE winds increasing to 10-15 mph.
Friday
Morning, noon, or evening, expect messy travel conditions whenever you plan on taking to the roads on Friday. Steady rain and snow will spread over most of Mid-Michigan over the course of Friday morning as low pressure intensifies near Chicago. From there, occasional rain and snow will persist into early Friday evening before tapering off to snow showers on Friday night.
With temperatures continuing to hover into the middle to upper 30s for most of the day, precipitation will likely be switching modes from time to time. Steadier snow may take over at times, with rain occasionally gaining the upper hand at others. Nonetheless, enough snow should fall to lead to light accumulations around the region. Most locations around the Tri-Cities and along I-69 will pick up between 1"-2" of snow, but will likely lean closer to the 1" end of that range. Areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will pick up anywhere from 1"-4" of snowfall when all is said and done, with 1" or less for folks in the Thumb. Ultimately, accumulations will come down to how the precipitation plays out, so a lot of variability is expected from location to location.
Stay warm, everyone!
