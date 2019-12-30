2019 seems intent on going out on an active note weatherwise, but can we get things to quiet down in time to welcome 2020?
Current Weather Alerts
There are several advisories in place today, ranging from winter weather, wind, and flooding. For a complete listing, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Scattered snow showers will become a steadier light snow overnight as low pressure pivots back toward the southeast and across Lower Michigan. Snow will overspread most of the region by 3:00 AM, and will continue into the Tuesday morning drive. Accumulations for the most part will check in between 1"-2", but locally up to 3" of new snow will be possible where heavier snow occurs.
Fresh snowfall will complicate already-treacherous travel conditions with many roads around that are still flooded from Sunday and Monday's heavy rains. Expect road conditions to vary from place to place, ranging from snow-covered, to waterlogged, to icy. If you will be traveling at all through the first half of Tuesday, give yourself plenty of extra time and remain alert.
An additional complicating factor will be the continued strong winds. No major change is expected overnight, with sustained winds continuing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusting over 30 mph at times. Amid everything else, stay alert for crosswinds when driving. Scattered power outages will remain possible.
Low temperatures overnight in the low 30s.
New Year's Eve
The final day of 2019, and the decade, will remain a bit of a bumpy one. Steady snow will come to a quick end on Tuesday morning, but scattered lake effect snow showers will continue throughout most of the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 30s, with southwest winds remaining strong at 15-25 mph.
Snow showers will wind down in the evening as we begin making our way out to New Year's Eve celebrations. Slick spots may linger, so continue to use caution, but it looks like we'll see the snow come to a complete end just in time to ring in 2020 at midnight!
Mostly cloudy skies will linger into Wednesday morning, with lows falling into the mid 20s.
