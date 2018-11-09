Well, we made it. Our first accumulating snow of the season is behind us, but the system responsible still has some influence to exert on our weather going into the weekend.
Overnight
Low pressure will continue to move east into New England overnight, taking the widespread snow and mixed activity out of the region with it. In its wake however, winds have already increased sharply while taking a turn toward the west-northwest. Sustained winds at 15-25 mph will continue throughout the night, with gusts frequently exceeding 30 mph. This could lead to some downed tree limbs, and possibly some scattered power outages.
Scattered lake effect snow showers will develop, keeping the chance for a few flakes in play. Those winds will also exacerbate another facet of our overnight weather, namely the arrival of significantly colder air. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the middle and upper 20s, but will feel more like the teens well into Saturday morning.
That all certainly sounds like enough to deal with, but there's one more thing. The rapid dip below freezing in the temperatures could result in icy patches on the roads, especially where earlier road treatments begin to wear off. If you will be traveling at all overnight or into Saturday morning, exercise extreme caution and take your time. If a road looks wet, there's a good chance it could also be frozen.
Saturday
Isolated snow showers will remain a possibility through the first half of Saturday thanks to lingering gusty winds. We'll see that activity trail off after lunchtime, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a few breaks of sun during the afternoon. It will be chilly start to the weekend too, with highs slated for the mid 30s. WNW winds at 10-20 mph will make it feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s at times.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday night, with the chance again for a few isolated snow showers. Lows will dive again into the low 20s.
Veterans Day
A few leftover flurries will stick around on Sunday morning, with the rest of Veterans Day set to play out just like Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will atl east be lighter, so it won't feel quite as cold!
Take a look ahead to next week in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
