Tuesday started off nicely enough with clouds and milder temperatures, but then it turned on us with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. More changes are ahead for Wednesday!
Overnight
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue into the overnight period as a frontal boundary rolls in ahead of an area of low pressure over Wisconsin. Occasionally heavy downpours are likely along with some gusty winds, and possibly some small hail in stronger thunderstorms. Much of this activity will wind down after 3:00 AM, when front begins to move east of the region.
Temperatures will ultimately tumble back to the mid 40s, with winds shifting gradually west and increasing to 10-20 mph by morning.
Wednesday
While the heaviest rain and thunderstorms will be out of the picture by morning, the chance for a showers will persist on Wednesday. As low pressure pinwheels over the region, winds will pivot to the northwest. This will keep the skies generally cloudy, and will ignite some scattered lake effect showers, especially during the afternoon and early-evening.
Make sure you're dressed for those winds, and they will be cranking at 10-20 mph and gusting up to 25 mph at times. Won't be a bad idea to have the umbrella too, and be prepared for some tricky travel thanks to the strong cross-winds and scattered showers.
