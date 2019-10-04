If it's Fall you wanted, it's Fall you're getting! Cloudy skies and decidedly chillier temperatures were the norm on Friday, and it's going to be getting even colder tonight!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies on Friday evening will clear slightly tonight, with the best chance for that falling north and west of Saginaw Bay. Even with the clouds proving stubborn, we will not need to worry about any rain throughout the overnight period.
The bigger story will be the increasingly chilly air. Most locations will see the mercury dip into the low and mid 40s by morning, but locations that clear out will fall further into the middle and upper 30s!
With that threat in mind, Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for late tonight and for Saturday morning. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may still have outdoors.
Saturday
With a chilly start to the day, expect another cool day on Saturday with highs climbing into the 50s, close to 60 degrees for the afternoon high temperature.
Rain chances return on Saturday evening, but during the day Saturday we should remain under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend!
