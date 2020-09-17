Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Temperatures are much cooler today, but at least we have the sunshine.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It is noticeably cooler today, than what we had yesterday. Even though we will be seeing a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will be locked into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
It will also be breezy today with a northeasterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. From these stronger winds Huron and Sanilac county are under a Lakeshore flood advisory. Be mindful of any beach erosion and inland flooding.
This evening will be cool with temperatures dropping into the 50s before landing in the 30s for overnight lows.
We will be left with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky overnight.
Due to the cold coming our way overnight, multiple Mid-Michigan counties have a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning going in place tonight lasting through Friday morning.
If you have any sensitive vegetation outdoors make sure to protect it otherwise it could get damaged.
Stay warm, everyone!
