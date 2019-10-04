Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a very rainy week, we finally are getting a chance to dry out. However, with the lack of clouds tonight, we have a chance for frost and possibly our first freeze of the season for our Northern communities.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Clouds will clear out this evening, giving us a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Temperatures this evening will largely drop through the 50s and 40s.
Get ready for temperatures to sink tonight in the 30s and 40s. Areas of frost will be possible, especially from the Tri-Cities and north. Some areas along M-55 may even have a freeze tonight.
With that threat in mind, Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for late tonight and for Saturday morning. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may still have outdoors.
Saturday
With a chilly start to the day, expect another cool day on Saturday with highs climbing into the 50s, close to 60 degrees for the afternoon high temperature.
Rain chances return on Saturday evening, but during the day Saturday we should remain under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
