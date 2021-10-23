Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend.
After a few showers to start the weekend, we expect some dry time over the next 24 hours. Along with that comes that chance for frost development.
More rain is expected to arrive by the end of the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Frost Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties overnight into Sunday morning.
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Clouds will keep decreasing going throughout the evening hours. We still could have a few lingering showers this evening at worst. Most will stay dry into tonight.
Clearing skies will aid in leading to colder conditions. Lows are expected to sink into the low and mid 30s for most. A few upper 20s may also be possible farther inland -- brrrr!
This will lead to widespread frost development for many into Sunday morning. Be sure to cover or bring indoors any sensitive vegetation along with making sure any pets have a warm place to sleep tonight.
Sunday
Sunday is looking to be dry for almost the entire daytime, it's later in the evening where more rain begins moving in.
Highs on Sunday will be comparable to Saturday in the lower 50s with a southwest wind backing to the northeast between 5 to 10 mph.
The next system will begin to move in our direction from the south and west going into the evening hours. Areas near and along I-69 will have the better chance of observing the rain first.
Rain will slowly continue to creep northward going into the later evening and overnight hours into Monday. Winds will also strengthen into Monday.
An early outlook for rainfall totals for Sunday night and Monday have higher amounts farther south and less north.
From the Tri-Cities, the Thumb and areas south will have the chance to receive around .5" to 1". Some higher amounts of 1"+ near I-69 will be on the table.
.5" or less expected farther north of the Bay.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
