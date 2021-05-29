Good Saturday evening! We hope your weekend is off to a great start and hope the rest of the weekend is just as nice.
After a chilly start, things have warmed up nicely this afternoon, considering where we started the day. The clear, sunny skies have been very nice as well, but we'll be paying the price for that again tonight as another cool down is on the way. Not only will it be chilly, but we'll see another threat for frost.
This Evening & Overnight
If you'll be out and about this evening, you won't have anything to worry about tonight as skies will remain clear for the duration of the night. Sunset time this evening is around 9:08 PM.
Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s ahead of sunset, but quickly fall into the 40s and then the 30s for overnight lows. With those temperatures, clear skies, and a lighter wind, we've got a perfect recipe for frost and this will be a better chance than Friday night.
Frost Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area through 8 AM Sunday. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants tonight before going in for the night.
Sunday
Despite another cold start, we should be in for another nice day on Sunday and we should see temperatures warm up quite a bit more with widespread sunshine and lighter winds. Those winds should still be out of the northeasterly or easterly direction, but should be a lot lighter than Saturday.
High temperatures on Sunday will likely land in the middle 60s to near 70 in our inland locations, with readings near the immediate lakeshore coming in a bit cooler with that lake influence.
Overnight lows on Sunday night won't be quite as chilly as the previous nights, as clouds will be on the increase around the area. Temperatures should settle in the 40s.
Memorial Day
Dry weather should continue on Memorial Day, with temperatures finally returning closer to average in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
Skies will likely feature a few more passing clouds on Monday, but it doesn't appear at this time that sunshine will be a complete stranger for the holiday.
For any outdoor memorials, services, or other events, the weather is expected to cooperate. As always, we'll keep an eye on this throughout the weekend and be sure to keep you informed of any new developments if necessary.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
