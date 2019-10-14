Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It's been a pleasant start to the work week with sunshine. Cooler air however, has settled across Mid-Michigan.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon we can expect partly sunny skies, with breezy conditions. We have a westerly wind at 10-15 miles per hour which could keep it feeling a little bit cooler at times.
Clouds will continue to clear this afternoon, evening and during the overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop in the lower and middle 30s.
With those cold temperatures and clear skies, frost looks likely in many areas overnight with Frost Advisories in place.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities are expecting frost too, but will not have any advisories issued with the National Weather Service in Gaylord suspending those for the season, now that the growing season is considered over in that region.
