Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
It wasn't our nicest Sunday around Mid-Michigan, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings popping up in the afternoon and evening, along with plenty of cloud cover in general.
While the weather was fairly quiet today, we have a chance for frost development tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Into this evening and the overnight hours, clouds are expected to break up a bit. However, the better clearing will occur late this evening with winds dying down as well.
Thanks to cooler temperatures from earlier today, and skies clearing out, we're headed for the middle and upper 30s overnight with the potential to drop even more in some rural areas.
With that in mind, frost will be possible by tomorrow morning and Frost Advisories have been issued for parts of the region overnight. If you've already started planting, make sure to protect the plants tonight and don't forget about your four-legged friends too.
Tuesday
We start the day off in the 40s for most. A partly to mostly sunny skies looks to greet us for the morning commute before sunshine overtakes our skies into the afternoon.
Temperatures will be a notch warmer. High temperatures will reach into the mid 60s for most.
Into the late afternoon and evening, clouds will again begin to increase from the west out ahead of our next system that looks to arrive by Wednesday morning.
