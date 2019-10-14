Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It's been a pleasant start to the work week with some more sunshine. Cooler air however, has settled across the region since the weekend.
Cool temperatures along with some more showers are expected this week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will take us into this evening and during the overnight period.
Temperatures tonight will drop in the lower and middle 30s.
With those cold temperatures and less cloud cover, frost looks likely in many areas overnight with Frost Advisories in place.
Areas north of the Tri-Cities are expecting frost too, but will not have any advisories issued with the National Weather Service in Gaylord suspending those for the season, now that the growing season is considered over in that region.
Tuesday
We start the day dry with some sunshine for the morning. Temperatures heading out the door will start in the 30s for most.
Increasing clouds going into the afternoon with the return of some showers by the late afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures will get a slight bump into the mid and upper 50s for highs.
Winds not as breezy as the past few days. We're out of the south at 5-10 mph.
