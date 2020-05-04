Some of April's bad habits appear to be making a comeback. After a sunny and warm weekend, we're settling back into a cooler-than-average pattern for the foreseeable future.
Tonight
After another round of abundant sunshine on Monday, clouds will gradually go back on the increase tonight. This, the result of an area of low pressure tracking out of the high Plains toward the Ohio Valley. While the clouds will return, rain will not.
We do have another concern, though. With winds turning calm and temperatures falling into the low and middle 30s, widespread frost is expected across the region by daybreak. Thankfully, we are not into the peak of planting season yet, but you'll want to make sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants you might have outdoors. As always, don't forget your pets too!
Tuesday
Low pressure will continue its trek into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day here in Mid-Michigan. Clouds look like the only thing we'll get out of this system, as all rain is expected to stay south of the area.
Winds will pick up out of the northeast, increasing to 10-15 mph off of Lake Huron. This will lead to another unseasonably chilly day, with most highs topping out around 50 at best. Areas closer to Lake Huron will see temperatures hover in the 40s due to the onshore winds.
From there, we'll duck into another round of frost on Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place, with winds turning calm, and temperatures falling to the low and mid 30s once again.
Stay warm, everyone!
