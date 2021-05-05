Sun made an appearance in our skies on Wednesday, but it's only going to be a one-day special for now.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 9:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: ALCONA, IOSCO, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMOM.
Overnight
Temperatures will be taking a dip into the low and mid 30s overnight, setting us up for scattered frost in the morning. Don't forget to round up your furry friends too!
Mostly clear skies from Wednesday evening will give way to returning clouds after midnight. Even so, we'll keep things dry into the morning commute. Winds out of the northwest tonight at 6-12 mph.
Thursday
Back to cloudy and showery weather on Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks across northern Indiana and Ohio. Showers will pick up in earnest around lunchtime, and will continue at times through the evening drive. The rain will generally be light, so we're not in for a significant soaking, but you can expect some slippery road conditions all the same.
Along with the clouds and showers, temperatures will remain considerably below average for early May. Highs will only reach the low 50s, putting us a little more than ten degrees below average. Winds will be light at least, out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Showers will mostly take a break on Thursday night, but there may be a straggler or two here and there. Variably cloudy skies will set up for the overnight period, with chilly lows again in the low to mid 30s. Scattered frost will be likely again.
Stay warm, everyone!
