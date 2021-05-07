Another frosty night sends us off into Mother's Day weekend!
Tonight
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will wind down this evening, setting us up for clearing skies and another round of cold temperatures overnight. Lows in most areas will dip into the low and middle 30s, but interior locations north and west of Saginaw Bay will likely dip into the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected again, so make sure to protect your sensitive outdoor plants! You may as well keep those protections in place too, because we'll likely be facing some threat of frost each night through Tuesday.
Mother's Day Weekend
We start off your Saturday with more sunshine as those clear skies continue, but that sunshine will also allow for fair-weather cumulus clouds to build back in starting around mid-day. Highs will be back up into the upper 50s!
Saturday night will be another night near freezing, so frost is also a possibility. This remains the case through the first couple of nights of next workweek too.
Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall. The shower chance has been added back in, but it's only a small chance. This is as low pressure passes through the southern Midwest, where some of the northern edge of the showers have the possibility to just extend up to I-69. We'll continue to keep you updated on this!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.