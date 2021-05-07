Another frosty night sends us off into Mother's Day weekend!

Tonight

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will wind down this evening, setting us up for clearing skies and another round of cold temperatures overnight. Lows in most areas will dip into the low and middle 30s, but interior locations north and west of Saginaw Bay will likely dip into the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected again, so make sure to protect your sensitive outdoor plants! You may as well keep those protections in place too, because we'll likely be facing some threat of frost each night through Tuesday.

Lows Tonight

Mother's Day Weekend

We start off your Saturday with more sunshine as those clear skies continue, but that sunshine will also allow for fair-weather cumulus clouds to build back in starting around mid-day.  Highs will be back up into the upper 50s!

Highs Saturday

Saturday night will be another night near freezing, so frost is also a possibility.  This remains the case through the first couple of nights of next workweek too.

Frost/Freeze Next Few Nights

Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall.  The shower chance has been added back in, but it's only a small chance.  This is as low pressure passes through the southern Midwest, where some of the northern edge of the showers have the possibility to just extend up to I-69.  We'll continue to keep you updated on this!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

