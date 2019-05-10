Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
We're finally saying goodbye to the rain for tonight and our Saturday, but cooler temperatures are in the forecast.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Freeze Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Clare, Isabella, and Ogemaw from late Friday night until 8 AM Saturday.
Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Gratiot, Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola and Iosco from late Friday night through 8 AM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
We'll have a chance to see some partial sunshine during the early evening hours.
Winds will ease up tonight and clouds will continue to move out leaving us with a mostly clear sky. Those conditions will set us up for a big cool down into the 30s for overnight lows, along with the potential for frost to develop.
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for tonight, so if you've already started your planting this season, make sure to take the necessary precautions tonight and don't forget about your pets.
